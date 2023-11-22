Armizan: APM asks PSD to increase permanent, contract posts

KAJANG: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has asked the Public Service Department (PSD) to consider increasing the number of contract and permanent posts for its personnel at the district and state levels.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the matter was brought to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) for consideration.

Speaking to reporters after the MADANI preparedness ceremony to face the northeast monsoon season (MTL), ‘Sigap Pertahanan Awam: Siaga MTL’ at APM’s headquarters in Kajang today, Armizan said JPM will present the proposal to PSD soon.

“It is necessary to establish additional permanent and contract posts for APM, especially to raise and enhance APM’s functions as the secretariat of state and district disaster committees,” he said.

On MTL, Armizan said APM increased its preparedness with 14,840 1,203 officers and 13,637 members nationwide, in addition to 991 boats and 675 land assets.

Armizan noted that Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang are expected to experience large-scale floods simultaneously.

He said as part of the efforts to increase preparedness in facing MTL, APM will deploy the Disaster Response Support Team (PARAS) from other states at any time.

Armizan said PARAS from Perlis, Perak and the Northern Region Civil Defence Force Training Centre will assist Kelantan while teams from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be mobilised to assist Terengganu.

PARAS from the Eastern Region Civil Defence Force Training Centre and Negeri Sembilan will be deployed to assist Pahang during floods while PARAS from Melaka and Southern Region Civil Defence Force Training Centre will be sent to help Johor, he added.

According to Armizan PARAS was created as part of the improvement strategies to enhance the country’s disaster preparedness.

Earlier, APM received new assets such as 225 motorcycles, 100 ambulances, 46 four-wheel drive vehicles and six 250hp boats, among other things. -Bernama