Azam Baki: MACC ready to justify freezing of Aman Palestin’s account in court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is ready to disclose its justification for freezing the assets belonging to Aman Palestin Berhad (Aman Palestin) in court, according to Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix).

He said the freezing of the assets was done to facilitate investigations in accordance with Section 44 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) which permits an enforcement agency to issue an order to freeze any property of any person, or any terrorist property.

“This is the normal action taken in any investigation if the need arises,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Aman Palestin at a press conference in Bangi, gave the MACC a three-day ultimatum to unfreeze its account which had been frozen since Nov 23 or faces legal action.

Elaborating, Azam said MACC is conducting the investigations in a professional and fair manner without any ill will towards any party.

“It is up to any party to take legal action (against MACC) if they feel there is a need to do so,” he said.

He said MACC was entrusted to investigate fairly and firmly any issue of malpractice and abuse of power, especially public interest cases involving the leakage of funds.

On Nov 23, the MACC froze 41 bank accounts belonging to Aman Palestin Berhad and related companies involving more than RM15 million. -Bernama