Dr Zaliha: MOH to table smoking products bill in this Parliamentary session

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has assured that the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 will be tabled before the end of the Dewan Rakyat session which is ongoing until November 30.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this is to deal with the loophole of excluding nicotine gel from the list of poisons under the Poisons Act 1952, in April.

“This bill has to be tabled immediately to ensure that there is comprehensive regulation of smoking products that have been scientifically proven to be harmful to health,“ she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health will table amendments to the proposed bill taking into account the views presented by the Attorney General for the consideration of the Cabinet scheduled for this Friday.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 aims to control the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials, tobacco substitute products and smoking devices, for public health and to give rise to a new smoke-free generation. -Bernama