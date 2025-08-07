Govt ramps up efforts to improve road safety

PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,184 crashes were recorded on federal roads with poor street lighting from 2023 to July this year, the Works Ministry revealed in Parliament on Wednesday.

The figure was disclosed following a query from Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, who asked about crash statistics and government action at high-risk areas such as poorly lit roads and those affected by potholes.

The ministry said it is concerned about road safety, especially on federal routes.

It added that the government is stepping up efforts to improve road safety nationwide, with focus on addressing crash-prone areas and protecting vulnerable road users, particularly motorcyclists.

The ministry also said through the Road Safety Infrastructure Upgrade programme, efforts are underway to instal street lights at intersections, bends, bridges and other dangerous stretches with crash histories.

For this year, the ministry has identified 256 high-risk locations across Malaysia for new street light installations, with a total allocation of RM25 million.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will continue monitoring the sites and identify others in need of lighting improvements.

“Road safety remains a top priority. The installation of street lights is a key initiative to reduce risks at dangerous zones.”

In addition to lighting upgrades, the ministry is also addressing pothole related incidents.

Complaints about potholes would be addressed with patching works within 24 hours, supported by patrols to identify road surface issues early. The public may lodge complaints via the ministry hotline at 03-2610 8888.

Year-round maintenance will continue through PWD to ensure safe and comfortable driving conditions.

The ministry added that parallel to these efforts, the government is also prioritising motorcycle safety by considering the expansion of dedicated motorcycle lanes along federal roads.

It was responding to a question by Baling MP Tuan Hassan Saad, who raised concerns over high crash rates among motorcyclists and asked if there were plans to widen roads to include motorcycle lanes.

It said separating motorcycles from other vehicles is an engineering best practice.

The ministry also said through PWD, it has implemented such lanes at selected locations for more than a decade under two models – exclusive motorcycle lanes, which are physically separated from the main road, and non-exclusive lanes, which are built on widened road shoulders without barriers.

One example is the Federal Highway FT002, which features exclusive motorcycle lanes over a 48km stretch connecting Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

The government has approved RM20 million under Rolling Plan 5 of the 12th Malaysia Plan to upgrade these existing lanes.

To ensure effectiveness, the ministry has outlined strict technical requirements, including total traffic volume, percentage of motorcycle users, crash rates of five or more per km and a side friction score (which measures intersections per km) below 30 points.

“All proposed lanes must go through comprehensive feasibility studies. If motorcycle lanes are to be built, they must enhance safety, not create new traffic conflicts.”

It also highlighted financial feasibility as a concern, noting the high costs involved, covering construction, land acquisition and relocation of utilities.

There are no immediate plans to build motorcycle lanes nationwide, but the ministry remains open to proposals based on detailed studies and available funding.

“Motorcycle safety is a top priority. We are committed to reducing risks and providing safer riding conditions.

“With ongoing improvements in both infrastructure and enforcement, the government hopes to significantly reduce crash rates and improve the well-being of road users.”