Fadillah: More Malaysian companies need to follow and adopt ESG frameworks

PETALING JAYA: More Malaysian companies need to follow and adopt environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks, fostering long-term sustainability and positively impacting both the environment and society, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

He said that by integrating ESG principles into their strategies, companies not only drive growth and profitability but also contribute to a more sustainable future for humanity.

“In an era where sustainability stands as a crucial pursuit for businesses, maintaining steadfast standards and delivering unparalleled quality becomes imperative,“ he said at the Tomei Consolidated Bhd 55th Gala Dinner tonight.

As an example, he illustrated how Tomei group’s success signifies Malaysia’s commitment to nurturing a business-friendly environment that fosters equal opportunities for success, irrespective of one’s background or circumstances.

“Beyond the business triumphs of Tomei group, it’s heartening to witness how they’ve become pioneers in adopting ESG frameworks within the goldsmith and jewellery industry. Their proactive initiatives to contribute to society and the nation are truly commendable,

“Tomei group’s dedication to excellence, integrity, and responsible business practices serves as a beacon for others to emulate. Let this be a catalyst and inspiration for our entrepreneurs to reach new heights globally,“ he added. -Bernama