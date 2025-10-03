Malaysian Bar says humanitarian aid to civilians is a right under international law

KUALA LUMPUR: Humanitarian assistance to civilians is a right recognised under international law, and states must facilitate the rapid delivery of relief supplies.

Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the detention of civilians reportedly in international waters off Gaza.

He stated that reports of force being used against humanitarian vessels raise serious concerns of breaches of international obligations.

At the time of the statement, 40 vessels were intercepted, and 23 Malaysians among the civilians have been illegally detained by the Israel Defence Forces.

Such conduct amounts to violations of customary international law codified in several key instruments.

These instruments include Articles 17 and 87 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2728 is also among the international laws cited as being violated.

Mohamad Ezri said the Bar’s statement forms part of a collective professional record to strengthen global efforts for humanitarian access.

The statement also aims to support efforts in protecting civilians and achieving justice.

The Malaysian Bar called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

It urged that the detainees be promptly released in full compliance with international law.

The Bar noted the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s announcement that the detainees are in good health and to be deported to Europe.

It stressed that Israel must follow through by ensuring full compliance with international law by securing their prompt release.

Israel must comply fully with the provisional measures ordered in the case of South Africa v. Israel by the International Court of Justice.

Israel must also comply with the recommendations in a legal analysis by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Mohamad Ezri urged law societies and bar associations worldwide to press their governments to uphold the international rule of law.

He called on the Malaysian government to explore all avenues in supporting the ongoing ICJ proceedings in the case South Africa v. Israel.

The Malaysian Bar stands in solidarity with those detained and with others hindered from carrying out humanitarian missions.

It also stands with the countless civilian lives lost in this ongoing crisis.

All parties must be reminded that the protection of civilians is an obligation erga omnes, meaning it is owed to all.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprised more than 500 activists from over 40 countries, including Malaysia.

It sailed towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The flotilla carried food and medical supplies with a message of peace.

It demanded an end to the war and famine and the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza. – Bernama