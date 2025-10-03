Sabah targets 5.8% annual growth under 13MP with strategic focus

TAWAU: Sabah is projected to achieve stronger economic growth at an annual rate of 5.8% under the 13th Malaysia Plan for the 2026–2030 period.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib stated the state can reach this target by leveraging its strengths in agro-commodities, agriculture, fisheries, and eco-tourism.

The 13MP will emphasise value creation through downstream products, technological innovation, the blue economy, and digitalisation.

Special focus will be given to Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, and Kalabakan, which represent nearly 900,000 people and form a strategic border with Indonesia.

Hanifah Hajar announced these details during the Jelajah Jalinan Borneo 13MP Programme in Tawau today.

She said Tawau could be developed as a hub for trade and services on Sabah’s east coast.

The Palm Oil Industrial Cluster in Lahad Datu will be strengthened as a regional agro-commodity and logistics centre.

Semporna will see efforts to boost marine tourism and coral reef conservation.

Kalabakan will be developed as a logistics and border trade hub with Indonesia’s Nusantara, particularly for food crop products.

Hanifah Hajar said Sabah has the potential to become a key driver of Malaysia’s economy, aligning with the Sabah Maju Jaya vision and the MADANI Economy framework.

She noted that Sabah’s allocation under 13MP should be larger than other states due to its urgent development needs.

Infrastructure in other states is more complete compared to Sabah, according to the deputy minister.

The government will therefore continue to prioritise basic facilities such as roads, utilities, and internet connectivity to improve living standards.

Hanifah Hajar added that today’s programme aimed not only to explain 13MP to the people but also to gather feedback on their needs and priorities. – Bernama