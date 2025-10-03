Five rescued from Kedah flash flood including elderly woman

ALOR SETAR: An elderly woman was among five individuals rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department after becoming trapped in their home during a flash flood in Kampung Machang Kudung, Pokok Sena.

The department’s operations centre received a distress call at 6.38 pm, prompting a team from the Pokok Sena station to arrive at the scene within fifteen minutes.

Heavy rain triggered flash floods that trapped five victims inside a single house, according to an official statement from the department.

The rescued group comprised an elderly woman, three men, and a teenage girl, with ages ranging from eighteen to seventy-two years old.

All victims were safely evacuated to a nearby house as water levels began to recede during subsequent monitoring.

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Officer Captain Mohd Adenin Suhaimi reported that twenty-nine houses in the Naga and Malau subdistricts were affected by flooding.

Continuous rainfall since 2 pm impacted several villages including Kampung Muhibbah, Kampung Paya Tok Teh, Kampung Tengah Malau, and Kampung Kemunting Baru.

The number of flood victims is still being verified, and no temporary relief centres have been opened at this time.

Water levels were declining in most affected areas, though Kampung Paya Tok Teh continued to experience rising floodwaters.

Residents would be advised to evacuate immediately if flooding conditions worsen further in the coming hours. – Bernama