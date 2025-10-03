Germany to raise drone defence issue at Munich migration meeting

BERLIN: Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said he would raise the matter of anti-drone defences at a Saturday meeting of European interior ministers that had originally been billed as a migration summit.

Speaking in Saarbruecken, western Germany the morning after drone sightings forced the closure of Munich airport for several hours, Dobrindt added that more research was needed on anti-drone defences.

“At the meeting of European interior ministers this weekend in Munich, we will, in addition to the migration issues, also explicitly address the situation of drones and the threat posed by drones,“ he told reporters- REUTERS