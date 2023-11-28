Fahmi: AI technology can help overcome shortage of cyber security experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence (AI) technology can be utilised to cover the current shortage of expert manpower in the field of cyber security, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said solutions from off-the-shelf applications using AI technology can be adapted to help reduce dependence on expert manpower.

“If we look at public and private institutions of higher learning in particular, cohorts providing expertise in cyber security are still small. AI technology can be used to help in the aspect of cyber security although we are short of experts.

“But basically, we still need expert manpower. For example, an organisation needs to create the CISO (chief information security officer) post and this is important for handling and coordinating aspects of cyber security in an organisation,“ he told a press conference after opening the PNB Cyber Planet 2023 here today.

On the progress of 5G technology implementation in Malaysia, Fahmi said all mobile network operators (MNOs) were given the draft share subscription agreement yesterday and were now fine-tuning certain matters which arose.

“Once we reach 80 per cent (coverage of populated area), then the government will announce the formation of a second entity. Either the MNOs come to a mutual agreement as to which MNO will constitute entity A and B, or the final arbiter that would decide will be the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission),” he said.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Fahmi said all quarters should ensure that the aspect of data protection including for consumers’ personal data, should be secure as there were many instances of cyber attacks of late.

“Anything that is connected to the Internet will be exposed to all sorts of risks and cyber threats. As such, Malaysia always gives priority to a pragmatic cyber security strategy to ensure we have a secure, reliable and resilient cyberspace,” he said.

The PNB Cyber Planet 2023, organised by Permodalan Nasional Bhd, was aimed at promoting cooperation among industries in tackling cyber security issues. -Bernama