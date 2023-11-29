Father of eight jailed 14 years for wife's death

TAWAU: A father of eight was sentenced to 14 years in jail by the High Court, here today after he was found guilty of causing death by negligence of his wife six years ago.

Judge Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng ordered Jakaria Abu Bakar, 56, to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest on Feb 4, 2019.

Jakaria was initially charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Norminah Bollok, 39, at an unnumbered house in Kampung Pinggir Bakau, Semporna, at 4 am on Jan 22, 2017.

However, the charge against Jakaria was amended to Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence after the court found that there was an element of provocation due to a husband-wife argument.

It was also found that during the argument, there was a scuffle for a machete which ended with the wife being stabbed.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hurman Hussain, while lawyer Andy Tay represented the accused.

In the same court, Judge Dr Lim also sentenced a 51-year-old Filipino illegal immigrant man to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of drug trafficking.

Nedzmar Palaudin was charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1957 (Act 234) for trafficking 128.86 grammes of syabu at the roadside of Jalan Dahlia, in front of the Nisah Trading store in Lahad Datu at 7 am on Dec 16, 2021.

Hurman was also the prosecutor in the case, while lawyer Abdul Gani Zelika represented the accused. -Bernama