Johor Exco: Mobile clinics to offer mental health screening services

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Mental health screening is among the services that will be provided through the mobile clinic initiative introduced in the state Budget 2024, the Johor state assembly was told today.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon (pix) said this was one of the Johor government’s efforts, in collaboration with various quarters, to raise awareness about suicide prevention, early detection of suicidal cases, intervention and treatment.

He added that mental health issues have been frequently discussed, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, several strategies have been implemented to assist the community in addressing these concerns, with hopes of reducing suicide cases.

Ling said there was an increasing trend in suicide cases from 2018 to 2021.

“However, there was a decrease in suicide cases last year, with 115 cases reported compared to 140 cases in 2021,” he said.

Of the 115 cases, he said 97 involved males, while 67.8 per cent were individuals aged between 18 and 40.

Ling (BN-Yong Peng) said among the main reasons identified from suicide case reports were marital problems, chronic illness, mental health issues, depression and financial difficulties.

Regarding the mobile health clinic initiative, he said it would be introduced in 56 state constituencies in stages.

It will offer health check-ups, basic treatments and dental services to all Johor citizens, with an allocation of RM1.3 million.

Ling said this in response to a question from Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (Muda-Puteri Wangsa) regarding the concrete measures taken by the state government to address the increasing suicide cases and assist those at risk. -Bernama