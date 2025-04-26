KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his highest appreciation and gratitude to all personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) for their invaluable service and sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s waters.

Anwar said that for over nine decades, the RMN has demonstrated strong commitment, discipline and professionalism in defending Malaysia’s maritime sovereignty.

“The perseverance and fighting spirit of RMN members serve as the main shield in ensuring our nation remains peaceful and prosperous.

“I pray that the RMN will continue to progress, be empowered with current technologies and expertise, and remain a respected naval force in the region,” he said in a Facebook post today in conjunction with the 91st RMN Day celebration tomorrow.

Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain had earlier announced that the 91st RMN Day celebration at the Lumut Naval Base tomorrow will be held moderately.

He said this decision was made as a mark of respect over the tragedy that occurred last year, involving a collision between two RMN helicopters during a rehearsal, which resulted in the deaths of 10 personnel.

The theme for this year’s RMN Day celebration remains the same as last year’s: ‘Nation’s Sovereignty Preserved With A Strong Navy’.