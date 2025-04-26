HULU SELANGOR: PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad confirmed he had sent a protest letter to the party’s Central Election Committee (JPP) regarding several issues related to the Setiawangsa division head election results.

“I have sent a protest letter (to the JPP) and we will wait for the response. There is also a Central Leadership Council (CEC) meeting today, so we will just wait for the decision they will announce,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, said this when met by reporters after officiating the World Tapir Day 2025 celebration at the Wildlife Conservation Centre in Sungai Dusun, Kuala Kubu Baharu, here today.

In the April 19 election, the Setiawangsa MP failed to defend the Setiawangsa division head position after losing to famous actor and film director Datuk Afdlin Shauki, by securing 563 votes while Afdlin obtained 631 votes.

Yesterday, JPP chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the status of the protests involving the election of several PKR divisions in the 2025 PKR Election would be announced next week.