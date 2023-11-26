Kemaman by-election: BN candidate lodges report with MCMC over fake FB account

CHUKAI: Barisan Nasional candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election, Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has lodged a report with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission over a fake Facebook account.

He added that the fake account, with the name Raja Affandi, uses a photo of him, while his official Facebook account, bears the name Raja Mohamed Affandi.

“The fake account bearing my name and photo is posting various types of insults and indecent content, something I would never utter or say,” the former Chief of Defence Force said when met during a walkabout at Pasar Binjai here yesterday.

He added that he was not accusing anyone as being responsible for the fake account, but urged social media users to verify information they received online to determine whether it was true.

On his campaign, which entered its eighth day today, he said that there was positive improvement among voters based on his meetings with them thus far.

“I can see there’s a difference in the mood, it’s changed. There is maturity in their thoughts, seeing what is needed, what’s required, and what needs to be done.

“I see us (BN) having a high probability now of winning. But we cannot be overconfident and need to continue to work hard,” Raja Mohamed Affandi said.

He is taking on Terengganu Menteri Besar Terengganu Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS in this by-election, with polling day slated for Dec 2. - Bernama