KKD: Concert organiser assures Coldplay to adhere guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Coldplay concert organiser has given the assurance that the British band will adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the central committee for the application for filming and performance by foreign artistes (PUSPAL), according to the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD).

It said in a statement today the band would also comply with Malaysia’s laws and regulations.

“On the issue raised by the Federal Territory Mufti regarding the organisation of the concert, it is merely an opinion and not a fatwa (Islamic decree).

“Therefore, the concert, Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour, will proceed today at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium,” said the statement, adding that PUSPAL had approved the organiser’s application to hold the concert on Oct 13.

Several quarters have urged the cancellation of the concert out of respect for the current situation in Gaza, Palestine, besides raising concerns that a similar incident to that involving the pop group known as The 1975 in July may recur. -Bernama