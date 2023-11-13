KLSP2040: 139 areas identified as redevelopment areas

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 139 areas have been identified as redevelopment areas in the capital city until the year 2040 as stipulated under the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (KLSP2040).

The KLSP2040 states that the redevelopment will involve brownfield areas with less economical use, old industrial areas, and potential areas resulting from investments in transit infrastructure and river conservation to create a more attractive environment in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the plan, redevelopment around transit zones will have higher intensity compared to other areas and must blend well with the surroundings.

“The redevelopment land use zone around these transit areas is encouraged for mixed-use development activities to create a more integrated environment.

“There are several transit zones identified as redevelopment areas, namely Federal Cable, Jalan Berangan, Jalan Kenanga, Jalan Tiong Nam, Jalan Haji Taib, Jalan Alor, Jalan Raja Bot, Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Melayu-Jalan Masjid India, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Petaling, Jalan Inai, Jalan Maharajalela, and Jalan Talalla,“ the document states.

According to KLSP2040, redevelopment for brownfield areas aims to create sustainable and livable development. The identified brownfield areas include old public and private housing, old markets, small-scale trading premises and food courts, as well as old residential, industrial and commercial areas.

The planned urban redevelopment also calls for detailed design plans for buildings, as it aims for a more integrated, inclusive, and low-carbon built environment.

The plan also indicates that rejuvenating old cities and unused buildings is best accomplished by infusing fresh investments to reactivate both the areas and functionalities of the structures, which will reduce the development pressure and slow down physical changes in areas with unique social, environmental, and historical values.

Some areas highlighted in the plan as having potential for revitalisation include Medan Pasar, Jalan Tangsi, Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, and Pasar Sungai Besi.

Gazetted on Oct 19, 2023, KLSP2040 now guides the future development for Kuala Lumpur until 2040, replacing the KLSP2020.-Bernama