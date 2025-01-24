KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet today decided to shelve the Waktu Bekerja Berlainan (WBB) pilot project to make way for a more in-depth and comprehensive study.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the decision to cancel the staggered working hours system was made after careful consideration of all relevant factors.

“To facilitate this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has formed a special committee, which will be chaired by former Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Abu Bakar Suleiman,” he said in a statement.

