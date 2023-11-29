KPWKM encourages people to marry young, start families early

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is encouraging people in the country to marry and start families at a young age.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said her team will plan encouragement programmes from next year in view of the low birth rate last year, as reported by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

“Insya-Allah, next year we will have several programmes (to encourage people to marry early), and apart from this, we will have several discussions at all levels so as to encourage our society (especially) young married couples to start having children early,“ she told reporters after officiating the ‘Immersive Winterland’ @ I-City here today.

“These (programmes) are also to strengthen family institutions (and reduce the divorce rate), so we will also hold a family month every November to encourage friendship.”

At the same time, she also encouraged cooperation between the public and private sectors to foster the family spirit in today's society.

Nancy said the collaboration between KPWKM and i-City, in conjunction with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme,'One Shah Alam, One Destination' is seen as a good collaboration as Malaysians can enjoy discounts for the activity packages offered.

“This represents one of the meaningful public-private sector collaborations in fostering the family spirit with discount offers for 100,000 families throughout Malaysia and can be found on the i-City website from Dec 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

“The discounted prices will not only provide financial relief to families during this holiday season but it is hoped that it will be one of the ways to strengthen family values ​​in our society with the opportunity to participate in the activities offered with the family,“ she said.

Nancy also said the opening of Immersive Winterland@i-City is very suitable as therapy for autistic children who need special attention.

“The Inisiatif i-City initiative to launch Immersive Winterland is in line with the current trend that utilises technology in children’s games and education. Next, it can be done together with families to strengthen family ties,“ she added. -Bernama