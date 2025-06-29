JKM helps UPSI crash victims apply for OKU disability cards

KEPALA BATAS: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is facilitating Person with Disabilities (PwD) card applications for Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who suffered permanent injuries in a recent bus crash.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad confirmed the initiative during a press briefing today.

Noraini stated the ministry is currently compiling details of students with long-term disabilities from the June 9 accident.

“We are still gathering the exact number of affected students as medical assessments are ongoing,“ she told reporters after officiating a UMNO divisional meeting here.

The minister, who also serves as UMNO Women chief, revealed counselling services are being provided to survivors and bereaved families.

She personally visited relatives of the Perodua Alza passengers involved in the collision, noting their continued distress.

“Psychological support remains critical, particularly for those mourning lost family members,“ Noraini emphasised.

The fatal accident occurred at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, when a chartered bus transporting UPSI students overturned.

The crash claimed 15 lives and injured 33 others, including drivers and passengers from both vehicles.