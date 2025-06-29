Klang rejects columbarium plan near mosque after resident protests

KLANG: The Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) has officially rejected a developer’s proposal to construct a four-storey columbarium complex adjacent to Kampung Raja Uda Mosque in Port Klang.

Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain confirmed the unanimous decision was made during a One Stop Centre committee meeting last Thursday, citing technical concerns and strong opposition from local residents.

“The developer retains the right to appeal to the State Town and Country Planning Department within 30 days.

“Further appeals may be pursued through the Appeals Board or courts if necessary,“ stated Abd Hamid after launching the Sentosa constituency Clean & Green programme.

He emphasized that MBDK followed due process in evaluating the application for the 1-hectare privately owned land.

The proposal had drawn significant backlash since early June, with over 300 online objections filed by Kampung Raja Uda’s 5,000 residents.

Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri represented the community during a June 19 public hearing chaired by MBDK Deputy Mayor Mohd Zary Affendi Mohd Arif, where villagers and developers presented their arguments.