KPWKM to discuss with S’wak on establishment of subfertility lab in Kuching: Nancy Shukri

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will hold discussions with the Sarawak government about the establishment of a subfertility laboratory at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in Kuching.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said there was a need to establish another subfertility laboratory in Sarawak, as the existing facility in the general hospital is insufficient to cater to the demand for subfertility treatment services in the state.

“I need to talk to the state government first to get approval, and maybe if the state government wants to make some contribution (allocate funds)...the ministry will bear other costs.

“The building (the new LPPKN building at Wisma Sego) is already there and is currently being renovated; it’s just that we don’t have a (subfertility) laboratory yet. I will discuss the matter, including adding a laboratory as one of the components in the building, which will involve a lot of cost,” she said.

She said this after officiating the state-level National Family Month (BKK) 2023 celebration at the Darul Hana Mosque compound here today.

Nancy was reported to have said that a National Subfertility Centre, which will be the first in Malaysia, would be built in Shah Alam, Selangor, next year, as part of an effort to address the issue of the declining fertility rate in the country.

She said the centre, which would be built at a cost of RM171 million, was expected to be operational in 2029. - Bernama