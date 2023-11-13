MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning for four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for four states starting this Thursday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said continuous rain was expected in several areas in Kelantan and throughout Terengganu from Nov 16 to 18.

“The areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai,” it said.

The department also said that continuous rain was expected in Pahang and Sabah from Nov 17 to 19.

“In Pahang, the areas involved are Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan, while in Sabah, it involves the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat,” the statement said.-Bernama