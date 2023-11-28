Ministry agrees to relaxation of donation proof to Palestinian humanitarian fund

PUTRAJAYA: The Finance Ministry has agreed with the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s (MOFA) request for documents to be relaxed proving contributions to the Palestinian Humanitarian Trust Account (AAKRP).

In relation to that, MOFA, in a statement, said the relaxation of supporting documents for the purpose of tax deduction on contributions to the AAKRP is for the period of Oct 9 until the account is closed.

“In addition to official government receipts, documents generated through electronic banking will also be accepted by the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for the purpose of claiming tax deductions under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act (ITA) 1967.”

The statement added that documents proving donations that are allowed are those generated from electronic banking such as cash deposit machines, automated teller machines (ATMs), check deposit machine and cash/cheque/bank draft through CIMB Bank counters.

“Also allowed are electronic cash transfer through e-wallet; cash transfer via Interbank Giro; telegraphic transfer, and Real Time Electronic Fund and Securities System (RENTAS),“ said the statement.

Accordingly, contributors are requested to keep evidence of donation transactions in accordance with the requirements under Section 82(A) of the ITA 1967.

MOFA expressed its appreciation to Malaysians who have contributed to help the Palestinian people through AAKRP. -Bernama