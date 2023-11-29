Myanmar unrest: Preparations underway to evacuate Malaysians - Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is actively making necessary preparations to evacuate Malaysian citizens stranded in Laukkaing, Myanmar, following civil war there since Oct 27.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said the government, through the Finance Ministry, also approved a special allocation last Friday to bring home the Malaysians.

“However, the implementation of the evacuation process is entirely subject to approval by the authorities in Myanmar and China.

“Any developments regarding this evacuation process will be announced from time to time,” the statement read.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir told the media that a total of 127 Malaysians have been identified as stranded in Laukkaing due to the unrest in the region, with most believed to be victims of job fraud syndicates. -Bernama