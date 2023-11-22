Nancy: KPWKM to open elderly care centres in govt facilities next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to establish eldery care centres in government facilities next year with caregiving services at a minimal rate.

It’s Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the effort would ease the burden of government servants especially women whom are juggling with work and taking care of elderly family members.

“This is a government initiative to bring back women who have quit their jobs due to caregiving responsibilities back into the workforce” she told a press conference after the launching of the ‘MindCare: Proactive Mental Health Support for Caregiving Communities’ campaign here today.

Nancy said this would play an important role to increase women labour participation to 59 per cent by 2025 as targetted by the ministry.

“To achieve the percentage, the government has to do its part to make sure that women can go back to work, daycare centres must be available or even elderly care centres because they may also have parents who need to be looked after.

“The country needs women to come back to work,” she said.

She added that the participation of the private sector in providing care giving facilities at a reasonable cost also provides relief for those who are in need of caregiving assistance.

So far, KPWKM hopes to launch a respite care centre comprising of an elderly care centre as well as daycare centre in a newly built government facility in Nibong Tebal, Penang, next year.

However, the execution and expansion of the plan will be looked at in detail upon receiving an allocation in the 2024 budget.

Meanwhile, the MindCare campaign is an effort by Kiddocare and FWD Takaful to promote and empower mental well being among caregivers in the country.

Addressing mental health issues faced by the community, Nancy said in her keynote speech that the care industry needs an evaluation exercise to provide a more supportive and inclusive environment for caregivers as well as care recipients in the nation. -Bernama