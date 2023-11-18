Perak floods easing off, evacuees drop to 84 at three PPS at nightfall

IPOH: The flood situation in Perak is showing positive signs as the number of victims has fallen to 84 individuals from 24 families placed in three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kerian and Kinta tonight, compared to 102 people (29 families) this morning.

Perak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that the PPS at Pasang Tembak multi-purpose hall was closed at 1 pm today when 18 victims were allowed to return home.

“In Kerian, the number of flood victims was unchanged, with SK Changkat Lobak PPS housing 18 people (three families) and 57 people (19 families) at SK Alor Pongsu PPS.

“In the Kinta district, the figure was also unchanged with nine people (two families) sheltering at the PPS in Taman Meru 2A,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast for Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar districts is on alert level with continuous rain expected until Nov 20.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage said Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at the warning level of 3.27 metres.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) also announced in Kerian that the submerged Jalan Selama route was closed to all vehicles and the public was instructed to use an alternative road on Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

In Batang Padang, the Felda Trolak Selatan route is open to one lane only for light vehicles because the main road needs to be repaired immediately due to a collapsed road shoulder.

“The route on Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim has only one lane open to all vehicles as a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) was activated at the location due to a landslide,“ according to JKR. - Bernama