Perhilitan to set up tiger traps in Meranto plantation

GUA MUSANG: The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will set up traps and camera traps in Meranto here following tiger attacks in the rubber plantation.

Its director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the department was informed of the latest attack by the Gua Musang police headquarters at 8.30 pm yesterday.

“In the 1 pm incident (yesterday), a Myanmar man who was tapping rubber, was mauled to death by a tiger at Ladang Persendirian, Meranto.

“The plantation is located about 50 km from Gua Musang, and it will take up to two hours to reach there using 4WD vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the distance between the location of the latest case and the location of the case that happened on Nov 10 at the Akar Prestige Plantation is estimated to be 10 km.

On Friday, an Indonesian national, also a rubber tapper, died after he was mauled to death by a tiger.

“Perhilitan advises plantation workers to avoid working alone and provoking wildlife,” he said. - Bernama