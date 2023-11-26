PKR congress: Delegate wants quota of vice-president post for Sabah, Sarawak

PUTRAJAYA: The Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has proposed amendments to the party constitution to provide a quota for the appointment of vice presidents from Sabah and Sarawak.

A delegate from Sarawak, Khusyairy Pangkas (eng: he), in his debate at the PKR Annual National Congress 2023, said under the current provision, the post is to be rotated between Sabah and Sarawak.

“The Central Leadership Council (MPP) should look into this to reflect there is integration between regions and states in the party. Consider having the post for Sabah and Sarawak not on a rotation basis,“ he added.

Currently, he said, the vice-president post for Sabah and Sarawak is filled by Putatan Member of Parliament Awang Husaini Sahari.

The congress, held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president.

According to Clause 21 of the PKR Constitution regarding the composition of the MPP, there are three vice-president posts with at least one to be filled by a PKR member from Sabah or Sarawak to be appointed by the president. - Bernama