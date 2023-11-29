PM extends aid to veteran actress Mak Jah

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given a donation to veteran actress Maimunah Ahmad, also known as Mak Jah, who is grappling with health problems.

In his Facebook post, the Prime Minister said the contribution was handed over by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi when the latter visited Mak Jah in Cheras here this morning.

“Mak Jah is suffering from diabetes and nerve problems which made it difficult for her to remain active in the film industry.

“Farhan handed over my contribution to help Mak Jah deal with her medical matters,” he said.

Anwar also prayed that Mak Jah would be granted good health and strength by Allah SWT.

Mak Jah, 74, recently revealed that health problems had prevented her from accepting offers for acting. -Bernama