Police confirm two reports lodged against Siti Mastura

KEPALA BATAS: Police have confirmed receiving two reports against Kepala Batas Member of Parliament Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad over her allegations that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has familial ties with Communist Party of Malaya (PKM) leader Chin Peng.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said one of the reports was lodged by a group of individuals from the National DAP Veteran Club on Nov 11.

“Yes, I confirmed that SPU District Police Headquarters has received two reports so far. However, the statement will be recorded by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit at their headquarters tomorrow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in a statement said the appointment for recording the statement of the Penang PAS Dewan Muslimat (the women’s wing) deputy chief was rescheduled to 11 am tomorrow at Bukit Aman.

As of today, police have received six reports regarding the case, he said, adding the case is currently being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Siti Mastura allegedly claimed that veteran DAP leader, Lim Kit Siang, who is also Guan Eng’s father, is a cousin of Chin Peng in a 46-minute and 51-second video of a recent political talk in Kemaman, Terengganu.

On Friday, Guan Eng said he had initiated legal action against Siti Mastura after the 48-hour deadline given to the PAS lawmaker to substantiate her claims lapsed the day before.–Bernama