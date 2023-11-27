Police refute viral video of supposed landslide at Genting Sempah Tunnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have refuted a viral video showing a supposed landslide at the entrance of the Genting Sempah Tunnel.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the clip has been circulating on social media since yesterday and the incident shown is believed to have occurred abroad.

“The incident in the video did not occur in the Genting area. I have seen the video before.

“If you look at the Genting Sempah Tunnel, the entrance and exit clearly show the image of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) above the tunnel,“ he said when contacted tonight.

Zaiham said if such an incident took place in Genting Sempah, the police or the highway concessionaire would immediately issue an official statement.

Earlier, a 50-second clip went viral on social media showing a landslide in front of the entrance of a road tunnel.–Bernama