PETALING JAYA: Reports of sexual harassment against women on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd’s (KTMB) trains have dropped, with three cases recorded in 2024 compared to eight the previous year.

KTMB’s commuter services head, Suhaila Saad, said the rail operator is working towards eliminating such incidents altogether, as reported by New Straits Times.

“We are aiming for zero cases, but we have not achieved that yet. We continuously conduct surveillance on trains by our officers and auxiliary police.

“Women’s safety is a shared responsibility, and we at KTMB will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure that our trains and premises remain safe spaces,“ she was quoted as saying.

KTMB, the first in Malaysia to introduce women-only coaches on April 28, 15 years ago, has since implemented safety measures such as installing CCTV cameras on trains and setting up a dedicated hotline to reach auxiliary police officers.

Suhaila added that KTMB is also working with the government to introduce penalties for men who enter women-only coaches, adding that discussions with the Land Public Transport Agency are ongoing and will require time to finalise.

However, KTMB is open to the idea of introducing a women-only coach on its long-distance Electric Train Service (ETS) trains, but there are no current plans as the service is primarily used by families.