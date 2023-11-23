Rafizi: Govt agrees to implement 502 IKR projects worth RM76.3m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Economy has given the approval to implement 502 People's Facilities Initiative (IKR) projects worth RM76.3 million in project costs, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said these 502 projects are part of the 1,500 projects that the ministry approved in principle since the IKR was launched in June 2023.

Rafizi said the approval to implement the IKR projects was given to various agencies, such as local authorities, corridor development agencies and state economic development bodies.

“Sabah received the highest allocation with RM21.6 million, followed by Perak (RM7.2 million), Pahang (RM6.5 million), Sarawak (RM5.8 million), Selangor (RM5.3 million), Kedah (RM2.2 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM2 million), Johor (RM1.96 million), Melaka (RM1.1 million), Terengganu (RM1 million), Kelantan (RM750,000), Perlis (RM670,000), Wilayah Persekutuan (RM556,000) and Penang (RM400,000),” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the Minister’s Question Time today.

Rafizi was responding to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who requested the Economy Ministry to state the amount spent by the IKR since 2023 and a breakdown of the spending at the state level.

The aim of the IKR is to accelerate and facilitate the implementation of small public infrastructure projects for public benefit and also allow individuals, state assemblymen and government departments to identify projects below RM200,000 for immediate action.

Rafizi reiterated that approval in principle was given as projects applied through IKR must be examined and verified by the implementing agencies.

“On this matter, implementing agencies must conduct site inspections to determine a project’s cost and feasibility as well as give feedback to the Economy Ministry for the channelling of funds.

“The ministry will also follow up with the appointed implementing agencies for the latest feedback to implement the remaining (1,000) IKR projects,“ he added. -Bernama