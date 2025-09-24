Ejen Ali animation director dies in Kinabatangan river tragedy

KINABATANGAN: A man reported missing after jumping into a river following a car accident at Kampung Batu Puteh has been found dead.

Kinabatangan District Police Chief Superintendent D. Ravi confirmed the 42-year-old graphic designer was driving a Perodua Ativa with his wife from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu.

He stated that the victim exited the car and jumped into the river after it skidded on a village bridge.

The Kinabatangan Police Headquarters received a report about the incident at 4.40 pm yesterday and subsequently launched a search and rescue operation.

The body was discovered at 11.15 am today, approximately five metres from the location where the man was reported missing.

Local animation studio Wau Animation has announced the tragic death of its animation director Andi Abdul Ghani, known for his work on the popular series Ejen Ali.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, Wau Animation confirmed that Andi was also a member of the Braintrust team behind the success of the Ejen Ali intellectual property.

The studio extended its deepest condolences to his family and expressed the hope that his soul would be blessed and placed among the righteous. – Bernama