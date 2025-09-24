PM Anwar urges ASEAN leadership in building regional resilience amid global challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must transition from being a passive observer to an active leader in confronting global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the bloc should build resilience for its over 600 million people by taking proactive measures.

He stated that ASEAN must go beyond merely responding to events and instead lead in strengthening supply chains and empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the necessity of investing in sustainability and embracing innovation across the region.

“With ASEAN agreement, I believe we are capable of revitalising economic strength, not only for Malaysia but for the region as a whole,” he said in his speech at the Gala Dinner for the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting.

Anwar added that this would make ASEAN an important and critical region in facing challenges.

He further noted that making economic power a basic strength was of paramount importance.

Anwar welcomed the proposal for the first-ever joint ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for next month.

He described this initiative as both bold and timely for the regional grouping.

“It signals ASEAN’s resolve to address the interlinked challenges of geopolitics and geoeconomics with unity and institutionalised coherence,” he said.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Malaysia is proud to host and support this historic undertaking.

He expressed hope that the meeting would establish shared principles to guide ASEAN through complex realities in the coming years.

Anwar also underlined Malaysia’s firm commitment to ensuring inclusive growth within the bloc.

He stressed that no ASEAN member state should be left behind in the region’s development.

The Prime Minister asserted that the dividends of regional integration must be equitably shared among all members.

Looking ahead, he pointed to Timor-Leste’s expected admission into ASEAN by the end of October as a significant milestone.

“Having just returned from addressing the Timor-Leste parliament this morning, their admission into ASEAN will further strengthen the region’s unity,“ he said.

Anwar believes this expansion will enhance the grouping’s relevance and deepen its resilience against global uncertainties.

Earlier, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz addressed the gathering.

He stated that Malaysia’s theme of inclusivity and sustainability as ASEAN chair is a guiding compass.

Tengku Zafrul said this approach helps navigate complexity with clarity and change with cohesion.

“In a world reshaped by rapid transformation and rising uncertainty, ASEAN must demonstrate not fragility, but unity,“ he added.

He confirmed that 18 Priority Economic Deliverables have been established to future-proof the region.

Tengku Zafrul reported that most of these deliverables are on track for completion by the end of Malaysia’s chairmanship.

He said these outcomes represent real progress for businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises.

“The outcomes of our meetings and engagements over the past nine months give us reason to be optimistic,“ he noted.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that ASEAN continues to outperform the world economy in key metrics like GDP and foreign direct investment.

He described ASEAN with its 680 million people as one of the most dynamic markets globally.

The Minister emphasised the region’s growing middle class and digitally savvy young population as key strengths.

He concluded by stating that ASEAN must continue addressing vulnerabilities to maintain its promising trajectory.

“However, we must continue to address vulnerabilities by developing our industries’ capacity, harmonising regulations, generating more intra and extra-ASEAN trade and empowering our people,“ he added. – Bernama