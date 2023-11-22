Sultan Ibrahim: Responsibility to safeguard interests of state, people will be vested in regent of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) today decreed that the Regent of Johor will assume the responsibility of safeguarding the interests of the state and the people of Johor, as well as exercising all rights and powers of the Ruler of the State.

According to the Federal Constitution, when Sultan Ibrahim ascends to the federal throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the power of Ruler of his State shall be vested in Crown Prime Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who will be appointed as the Regent of Johor.

As such, Sultan Ibrahim said he entrusted the state government to provide guidance to the Crown Prince just as they had guided him when he was the Regent during his father Sultan Iskandar Almarhhum Sultan Ismail’s reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from 1984 to 1989.

“The Regent will bear the responsibility of safeguarding the state and the people of Johor, as well as exercising all rights and power of the Ruler of his State, except as Head of the religion of Islam,” His Majesty said at his 65th birthday celebration ceremony at Istana Besar here today.

“Even though I will be residing at Istana Negara, it doesn’t mean I will permanently move to Kuala Lumpur. I will always come back to Johor because this is my hometown. I hope the people of Johor will not forget me and pretend not to know me after this,” the Johor Sultan said as shared in his Facebook post.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded government officials not to mix political affairs with state administration and that every decision should be made based on the interests of the people and the government, not driven by political motives.

“Perform your duties and responsibilities honestly and faithfully. You all understand my way, don’t waste time and don’t talk too much.

“I will also leave one eye and one ear in Johor to monitor what is happening here. Don’t be surprised if I suddenly appear in any district,” he said.

The Conference of Rulers at its Special 263rd Meeting on Oct 27 elected Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31, 2024.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah whose reign will end on Jan 30 next year. -Bernama