LIVERPOOL’s home game against Manchester United on Sunday will go ahead as planned, reported PA Media/dpa news.

Overnight snow across Merseyside and north-west England made road conditions for both sets of fans difficult and threatened to force a postponement.

Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met twice on Sunday with concerns over access to Anfield but the fixture – one of the biggest in English football – will kick-off as scheduled at 1630 GMT.

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” league leaders Liverpool posted on their official X account.

“Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Last month the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds.

On that occasion, high winds resulted in severe travel disruption in and around the city.