US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, US officials say

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, two U.S. officials said, with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands.

The deal would need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to the sources.

One source familiar with the package said Biden had been clear that Israel had a right to defend its citizens “consistent with international law and international humanitarian law,“ and that the U.S. would continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel’s defense.

Some of the munitions deliveries could be furnished through current U.S. stock, while the majority would take up to several years to deliver, the source said.

The package includes AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles to defend against drones and other airborne threats, 155mm artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles and $6.75 billion in other bombs and guidance systems, one of the U.S. officials said.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but U.S. policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the United States approved the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

The Biden administration says it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Facing international criticism, Washington has stood by Israel during its assault on Gaza that has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

The Gaza health ministry puts the death toll at over 45,000 people, with many additional feared buried under rubble.

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the 15-month-old Israeli war in Gaza that was triggered by an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Washington, Israel’s biggest ally and weapons supplier, has also previously vetoed U.N. Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Democrat Biden is due to leave office on Jan. 20, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump will succeed him. Both are strong backers of Israel.