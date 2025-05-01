KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that ‘Dongeng Sang Kancil’, the latest animated film by local production house Les’ Copaque, has the potential to make a mark on the international stage.

Anwar praised the film, inspired by the beloved folklore character Sang Kancil, as a creative masterpiece that reflects Malaysian pride and cultural heritage.

“This film brings back nostalgic childhood memories of Sang Kancil’s intelligence in overcoming challenges and uniting the jungle’s animals.

“Congratulations to the team for creating an animation that brings pride to the nation. I am confident that our local creative talents will continue to shine on the international stage, God willing,” he shared in a Facebook post.

Anwar also shared that he had the privilege of watching the film with his family, along with pupils from SK Cochrane, SJK (Tamil) Jalan San Peng, SK (Perempuan) Jalan Batu in Kuala Lumpur, and orphans from SK Semenyih, Selangor.

‘Dongeng Sang Kancil’ is a groundbreaking achievement, being Malaysia’s first animated feature to integrate hybrid 3D technology with 2D special effects. The 90-minute film premiered nationwide on Dec 26 and earned an impressive RM1.5 million in box office sales on its opening day.

The film follows the clever mousedeer on an adventurous quest to avenge its mother’s cruel death, who was killed by a dark shadow.