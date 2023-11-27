UM researchers studying potential health benefits of lion’s mane mushroom

KUALA LUMPUR: Compared to its better-known “cousins” such as oyster, shiitake, enoki and button mushrooms, lion’s mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus) looks less appetising but is touted as packing a punch in terms of its health benefits.

Resembling a cauliflower and covered with shaggy spines, the white-coloured fungus, also known as monkey head mushroom, was relatively unheard of in this country until recently.

Thriving on dead trees or decaying wood, the lion’s mane mushroom is a native of North America, Europe and the temperate regions of Asia but technology has allowed it to be cultivated in Malaysia, mainly for culinary purposes due to its delectable taste and meaty texture.

However, research carried out by Universiti Malaya (UM) since 2007 has revealed findings linked to the therapeutic potential of lion’s mane mushroom, particularly for the management of neurodegenerative diseases.

Nerve growth factor

UM mushroom research expert Dr Phan Chia Wei told Bernama in an interview their studies have shown that it is a “functional food” that can “prevent diseases related to the loss of nerve structure and function or the degeneration of the nervous system”.

“This mushroom is beneficial for our nervous system as it can stimulate the growth of nerves or nerve growth factor (NGF) in our brain.

“NGF is a type of protein that is crucial for the growth, maintenance and repair of neurons (nerve cells) in the human nervous system. NGF also plays a role in cognitive functions such as learning and memory,” said the senior lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmacy, UM, adding that NGF deficiency can affect nerve health and lead to neuropathy.

According to Phan, he and his research team have successfully extracted hericenones, which are chemical compounds beneficial for brain and nerve health, from lion’s mane mushroom, thus opening up the potential for the treatment of diseases related to the nervous system such as dementia (a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking and the ability to perform daily activities) and stroke.

In addition to helping to strengthen muscles, motor responses and cognitive functions, hericenones also have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the human body.

“Prolonged inflammation can lead to chronic ailments including stomach ulcers,” Phan said, adding several preclinical studies involving cells and animals have indicated the presence of compounds with antitumour and anticancer activities in lion’s mane mushrooms.

“But it must be noted that our studies are still in the preliminary stages and much more research has to be done on humans before these effects can be confirmed.”

Phan added his team will collaborate with other health researchers, medical experts and food scientists during the clinical trial phase to determine the potential of the fungus.

Food supplement

Phan, meanwhile, said lion’s mane extract can be consumed as a dietary supplement as the mushroom is, in general, safe for consumption. However, he cautioned, some individuals may experience certain reactions depending on various factors including the dosage and their health conditions.

“For example, the intake of extracts from this mushroom can affect the body’s absorption of medications. So, if a person is on certain medications, it is important that they discuss the risk of drug interactions with their doctor or pharmacist before embarking on taking supplements containing the extracts of lion’s mane mushroom,” he said.

He also advised those intending to consume these supplements to buy the products from a trusted source.

He added that lion’s mane mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular among the people as a culinary delight.

“Due to its meaty texture, it can be prepared as satay or added into rendang or curry or soup. Vegans use it as a meat substitute,” he said.

On the cultivation of lion’s mane mushrooms in Malaysia, Phan said those planning to go into this venture must study the proper cultivation techniques to ensure the mushrooms produced are of high quality.

He said currently some parties are already undertaking extensive cultivation of this mushroom using the block technique.

“For the commercial cultivation of Hericium erinaceus (lion’s mane mushroom), the solid-state fermentation method can be employed, using a solid substrate with very low moisture levels. Substrates such as rubberwood sawdust or straw mixed with mushroom spawn can be used.

“This mixture can then be placed in suitable containers such as heat-resistant plastic bags with the aim of retaining moisture and ensuring the right temperature. The growth of this mushroom depends on all these factors and it may take weeks or even months (before they can be harvested),” he added. –Bernama