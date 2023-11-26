UMNO Sabah divided into groups of thinkers to face state election - Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told party members today to not believe claims of a split in Sabah UMNO purportedly because of internal problems in the party.

He said there were indeed groups in Sabah UMNO, but comprising think tanks to draw up a more effective strategic plan to win the hearts of the people, especially in the face of the coming state election.

As such, he advised party members in the state not to be influenced by claims that Sabah UMNO is divided, which is played up by irresponsible parties as a form of psychological warfare and propaganda to create a rift in the party.

“We are not divided in terms of leadership, but divided into several groups of thinkers. We need a think tank to outline strategy, plan and direction for the party in preparation for the next state election,“ he said in a statement today.

The UMNO Supreme Council member said in response to speculations on social media of rifts in Sabah UMNO following meetings by some of its leaders, including State Assembly members, with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman recently.

Bung Moktar said that as state elected representatives, they had to meet with the Chief Minister, among others, to convey problems and issues affecting their respective constituency.

“If the Chief Minister respects the Unity Government, he needs to give space to meet and listen to the grievances of the people, especially the elected representatives from UMNO,“ he said. - Bernama