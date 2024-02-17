11 bikes seized in Butterworth ops to catch speed fiends

BUTTERWORTH: Eleven motorcycles were seized by the Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) during an operation to catch speed fiends on modified bikes at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn and Jalan Permatang Pauh here.

JPJ said it also issued 143 summonses against motorcyclists and pillion riders for various offences In the enforcement operation.

“No driving licence, expired road tax (Motor Vehicle Licence or LKM), as well as no insurance coverage, were the highest offences.

“Other violations were not displaying the P sticker (probational licence), the registration number not complying with permitted specifications, as well as modifying a motorcycle without permission,” said the JPJ statement.

The operation, besides detecting motorcyclists and pillion riders who flout the Road Transport Act 1987 and its rules, was also to detect bikes modified for speeding in illegal racing.-Bernama