1,100 MARA Junior Science College SPM candidates score straight As in SPM 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,100 MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) students who took their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations in 2023 scored straight As (A+,A dan A-) compared to 1,006 candidates the year before.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) said in a statement that the number of candidates who scored all A+ rose to 44 from 34 students in 2022, and the college average grade index was 2.400 with all candidates receiving their certificates.

“There was a rise in the average subject grade for the core subjects of Bahasa Melayu, English and Mathematics. 53 colleges achieved the Secondary Education Division key performance indicator (KPI), with more than 81 per cent achieving Highest Credit Grade (Grade B+ and above).

“Kepala Batas, Gemencheh and Pasir Salak MRSM achieved a 100 per cent A score for Mathematics while nine MRSMs recorded 100 per cent A scores for Moral studies, while Kota Putra achieved 100 per cent A score for Arabic Language,” MARA said.

The best eight MRSMs are Tun Ghafar Baba, Taiping, Kepala Batas, Johor Bahru, Pasir Tumboh, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Alor Gajah and Pengkalan Chepa, with an average grade index of under 2.0.

