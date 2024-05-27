SPM 2023: No tuition, up at 4 am, all-rounder Orang Asli girl scores 9As

TAPAH: An Orang Asli student from Kampung Sungai Segenting, Chenderiang, here, never expected to score 9As in the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination results, announced today.

Fifi Nurfatin Marjaidi Hirwan, 17, from the Semai tribe, said that she and her parents just cried for joy after checking the exam results online, at home, this morning.

The eldest of four siblings obtained A+ in Bahasa Melayu, Islamic Education, History and Mathematics; A in English, Physics and Chemistry and A- in Additional Mathematics and Biology.

As she could hardly believe her eyes, she rushed to Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Tapah, with another Orang Asli candidate who scored 7As, to obtain the SPM official result slip for confirmation.

“I am very grateful for this success, which I hope will inspire more Orang Asli children to excel in studies after this,” she said at her grandmother’s house in Kampung Sungai Segenting, today.

Fifi, who aspires to become a teacher like her aunt, disclosed that she did not attend tuition, but only focused on lessons in school, attended extra classes and getting help from teachers personally when she did not understand any topics.

Her mother’s golden advice, that too many comparisons with other kids won’t help, must have shone through, as she learned to put aside any feelings of an inferiority complex, and her father, a gardener, reminded her not to miss her prayers.

“I often study late into the night and wake up bright and early, like 4 am, to continue studying. I really didn’t think I could get A in all subjects, because I only obtained 3A in the SPM trial exam,” said Fifi, who played basketball at district level and chess at the state level.

Meanwhile, her father, Marjaidi Hirwan Sinak, 40, said a RM700 scholarship from the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) really helped pay for her SPM schooling needs.

“She was diligent in studying from an early age, and was exposed to various activities including sports,” he said.