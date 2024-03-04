1,492 cases of telecommunication asset theft, vandalism recorded last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 1,492 cases of theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure assets were recorded last year involving losses of RM33.66 million, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said vandalism and theft of communications infrastructure assets was one of the ministry’s major challenges as it can disrupt telecommunications services.

“It’s a loss because the cost of repair is so high.

“So for hotspot areas, these service providers will strengthen their assets to make it more difficult for thieves or vandals to carry out such acts,“ she said when replying to a question from Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran.

Teo added that the installation of CCTV cameras and sensors in the hotspot areas was one of the initiatives taken by the ministry.

Meanwhile, she said the government would set up 38 new National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) in Penang out of a total of 186 new NADI that will be built nationwide by the end of this year.

“There will be a total of 1,097 NADI nationwide and 41 NADI in Penang, achieving the target of one NADI in each state constituency,” she said. -Bernama