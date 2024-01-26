179,865 individuals arrested over drug-related offences in 2023 - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 179,865 individuals were arrested for various drug-related offences throughout 2023, according to Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

Addressing the department’s monthly assembly today, he said all these individuals were involved in 158,493 drug offences, with 1,012 individuals subjected to action under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“In addition, 7,403 drug addicts were taken action under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and out of this total, 4,893 addicts were convicted in court.

“In 2023, JSJN also seized drugs weighing 132,354.7 kilogrammes (kg) and 469,538.39 litres of various types of drugs with a total value of almost RM704.9 million,” he said during the assembly, which was streamed live on Facebook.

Mohd Kamarudin highlighted that the figure marked an increase compared to the seizures in 2022, which amounted to 124,781.07 kg of drugs and 51,199.88 litres of drugs valued at RM460.75 million.

“The increase in drug seizures and arrests proves that the JSJN has exceptional capabilities in carrying out the task of combating drugs in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the integrity issue among JSJN officers and personnel, he urged the entire team to adhere to Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Mohd Kamarudin also urged all members of JSJN to avoid any misconduct and to stay clear of involvement with drugs.

“I have received information that an officer of JSJN is involved in gambling activities in Kedah. Therefore, I urge everyone to pay close attention to the supervision of personnel,” he said. -Bernama