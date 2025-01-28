PETALING JAYA: MIXUE Malaysia Sdn Bhd issued an official statement today to clarify the issue regarding the halal status at one of its branches.

According to the statement on its Facebook page, the incident was caused by the use of garbage bags purchased through an online platform.

The bags were found to have inappropriate labeling that could raise doubts among customers.

“Although the bags are only used for waste disposal and are not involved in food preparation, we take this issue very seriously.

“As a responsible company, we have taken the following actions:

“Requested the implementation of a cleaning process (sertu) at the affected outlet to ensure cleanliness and full compliance with halal standards.

“Discontinued the use of these bags and are reviewing our purchasing procedures to ensure this does not happen again,” the statement read.

“MIXUE Malaysia would like to emphasize that all raw materials used in our products are from halal sources and possess valid halal certification.

“We remain committed to ensuring cleanliness, quality, and halal compliance at all of our outlets.

“We deeply apologize again for any misunderstanding and thank you for your continued support and trust,” it said.