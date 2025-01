High tide phenomenon: JPS warns 43 villages of flooding risk

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 43 villages located near 12 river estuaries in Terengganu are at risk of flooding due to a high tide phenomenon expected to begin at 9 pm today and continue until Jan 30.

State Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) director Osman Abdullah said seawater overflow along the coast and river estuaries could cause flooding in nearby villages and coastal areas if heavy rain coincides with the high tide.

In Kuala Nerus, at-risk locations are Kampung Baru Seberang Takir, Kampung Seberang Takir, Kampung Ulu Takir, Kampung Pak Tuyu, Kampung Tanjung Gelam, Kampung Pulau Rusa, Kampung Pulau Sekati, and Kampung Pulau Ketam, while in Kuala Terengganu, the areas are Kampung Kubang Ikan, Kampung Kuala Ibai, and Taman Purnama.

“In Dungun, potentially affected areas are Kampung Seberang Pintasan, Kampung Teluk Bidara, Kampung Tanjung Jara, Kampung Che Lijah, Kampung Alor Makbah, Kampung Bijangga, Kampung Sungai Buaya, and Kampung Sungai Udang.

“Other at-risk locations in Dungun are Kampung Kuala Paka, Kampung Tebing Tembah, Kampung Pinang Merah, Kampung Durian Mentangau, and Kampung Sura,“ he said when contacted.

In Besut, Osman said Kampung Pengkalan Atap, Kampung Teluk Budu, Kampung Pantai, and Kampung Nail have been identified as areas at risk of flooding.

Others are Kampung Rusila, Kampung Rhu Dua, Kampung Rhu Rendang, Kampung Merchang, and Kampung Baru Pulau Rusa in Marang, as well as Kampung Gong Batu, Kampung Pengkalan Gelap, Kampung Limau Nipis, Kampung Kuala Setiu, Kampung Fikri, and Kampung Telaga Papan in Setiu.

“In Kemaman, four areas are expected to be affected, namely Kampung Baru Kemasik, Pulau Skepeng Kuala Kemaman, Pengkalan Cicar Bukit Kuang, and Kampung Bakau Tinggi,“ he said.

He advised residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and heed instructions from the authorities.

Although wind speeds are expected to be around 25 kilometres per hour (km/h), wave heights of over three metres could pose risks to residents in coastal areas, he added.