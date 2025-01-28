SUNGAI BESAR: Eight Taiwanese and a local citizen were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of trafficking in two types of dangerous drugs weighing 489.7 kilograms (kg) on Jan 16.

The Taiwanese nationals charged were Lee Chi-Nan, 29, Chou Chun-Hao, Hong Sheng-Bao, Liu Kuang-Hui and Tseng Yi-Chia (31), Lin Chung-Hsien, 32, Fan Ming-Che, 34 and Chu Shao-Hsien, 42 and the local man was identified as Low Kian Ming, 49.

They nodded in acknowledgement of the charges when read out but no confession was recorded from all the accused.

All the accused were charged with committing the act together in preparation for the purpose of trafficking dangerous drugs, namely Ecstasy with an estimated weight of 183.7 kg and Erimin 5 with an estimated weight of 306 kg at Taman Industri Alam Jaya 2, Bandar Puncak Alam in Kuala Selangor at 2.20 pm on Jan 16.

The charge is under Section 39B(1)(c) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

All the accused are liable to death by hanging or life imprisonment and whipping not more than 12 times if not punished with the death penalty.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin while all the accused were not represented by lawyers.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali fixed April 21, 2025 for mention of the case and preparation of the chemical report.

The media reported on January 19 that police had crippled the activities of a drug processing laboratory believed to be masterminded by an international syndicate, through three raids around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur on Jan 16.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said police also arrested a local man, 10 foreign men and a woman aged between 20 and 50 in the raid, and seized various drugs and firearms, all estimated to be worth RM120 million.